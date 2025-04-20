Stephanie McMahon Opens WrestleMania 41 Night Two

Stephanie McMahon appeared to kick off night two of WrestleMania 41 with a promo addressing what the company means to her. Sunday’s show opened with McMahon coming to the ring and talking about how she was 16 the last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas. She noted that now her middle daughter is 16 and said that WWE and the fans have always been family to her, and that she was proud to welcome everyone “home”: