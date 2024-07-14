Stephanie Vaquer Teases NXT Debut Following WWE’s Mexico City Live Event

Stephanie Vaquer made her WWE debut at a live event on Saturday, and she teased her impending NXT debut after the show. As noted, the new WWE signee made her in-ring debut with a win over Isla Dawn at the Mexico City show. WWE posted a video of Vaquer after the event, which you can see below.

In the video, Vaquer thanks the Mexico City fans and says, “NXT, see you soon.”

No word as of yet on when she will make her debut.