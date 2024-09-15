Stephen Amell On How CM Punk Joined Heels Cast, Recalls All In Match

Stephen Amell recently spoke about how CM Punk came in to play his recurring role on Heels and reflected on his All In 2018 match. Punk played Ricky Rabies in the Starz drama, and Amell noted that Punk wasn’t the original person cast in the role but stepped in after the original actor dropped out due to the pandemic. You can see the highlights from the discussion below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Punk joining the show: “[Punk] wasn’t originally in that part; we had shot a bunch of stuff with a different actor — with a different actress — playing Rickie Rabies and I think Vickie Rabies, maybe?”

On his match with Punk on the show: “I stand by my match that I had with him, it was a lot of fun, and if that’s five percent of the reason that we got him back in the business, I’m good with that.”

On his match with Christopher Daniels at All in 2018: “Christopher Daniels, couldn’t have been a nicer guy. So helpful with me in the ring. I agreed to do it, but the only way I would agree to do it was if I lost clean…I want to get one of those ‘One! Two! OH!’ [moments] but then I want to lose. Straight up. And [Daniels] was like, ‘Absolutely not. No way’…and I said, ‘Chris, I’m not doing it unless you go over clean.'”

On getting blown up early in the match: “You’ll forget to breathe, which leads you to blowing up. Like three minutes into that match, I grabbed him, I’m like, ‘We need to go home.’ And he went, ‘Shut the f*** up. Don’t even move. I’ll take care of you.’ And he did.”