Stephen Amell Believes Kevin Owens, Gunther & Dominik Mysterio Could Make It In Hollywood

Stephen Amell recently weighed in which WWE stars he thinks have what it takes to succeed in Hollywood. Amell was a guest on The Masked Man Show and was asked which wrestlers could make it in the film and TV industry.

“I think the guy that might have chops is Kevin Owens,” Amell said (per Fightful). “If you’ve ever met Kevin, he’s the most super soft spoken, kind, polite — and then he comes out and [its just] fire when he’s in the ring.”

He went on to say, “Kevin’s really good. I think Gunther, have we ever seen anything like Gunther? What is he? Is he a heel, is he a face, is he like the anti-hero? I don’t get it, Gunther’s just amazing. In terms of chops, Dom.”

Amell is of course a massive wrestling fan and appeared in the ring several times, while also starring in the wrestling drama Heels.