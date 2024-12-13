Stephen Amell On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling, What Makes The Rock So Great

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Stephen Amell talked about why The Rock was so great, his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling: “I don’t know why I didn’t think about this beforehand. Hulk [Hogan] has to be there for me. Stone Cold [Steve Austin]. Mark — Undertaker — and I think The Rock. I’m sorry, I’m just a WWE guy.”

On The Rock: “I think The Rock, just the overall — the persona and the spectrum of the type of match. Like comedy, storytelling, hardcore. [He can] just like, can just kind of roll with it. I was in the house for Hogan-Rock at WrestleMania 18. And for him to — because that crowd was like 50-50 when it started out, and then it just changed. It just became all Hogan. And for him to just — he just flipped, like right there. Everything completely pivoted, full heel in 30 seconds.”

