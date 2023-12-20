DJ & Producer Steve Aoki Added To WWE Madison Square Garden Live Event

WWE’s traditional post-Christmas live event in Madison Square Garden is getting a musical boost through superstar DJ and producer Steve Aoki. The Garden has added the Grammy-nominated producer to the December 26th show in the venue, as show on the event page.

The description now reads:

“Just announced – Legendary DJ, Steve Aoki will be making a special appearance at the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 27. See Steve Aoki alongside wrestling superstars, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, “Dirty” Domink Mysterio and more!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com!

Lineup subject to change.