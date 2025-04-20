wrestling / News
Steve Austin Compares John Cena’s Heel Turn To His Own at Wrestlemania X-7
In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Stone Cold Steve Austin gave his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn and compared it to his own at Wrestlemania X-7.
He said: “John’s had of a hell of a damn run…To see what John’s doing and where he’s going right now, I love it. To see him as a heel is breath of fresh air to me. I tried to turn heel. That was something that didn’t need to happen. We tried to force that and it didn’t fit. I think the way John did it, I think it fits.“