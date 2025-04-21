Steve Austin Appears At WrestleMania 41 To Announce Night Two Attendance

Steve Austin showed up at WrestleMania 41 night two to announce the show’s attendance. Austin came out before the main event on am ATV, colliding it into the barricade at ringside, and announced that the attendance in Allegiant Stadium for night two was 63,226. That led to two-day total of a 124,693.

Austin initially joked that he wanted a recount and began manually counting before giving up. He downed a number of Steveweisers to conclude the segment.