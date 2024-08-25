Steve Maclin On Possibly Becoming a Coach After In-Ring Career Is Over

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin spoke about possibly becoming a coach after his in-ring career is over, noting that he’d have to really be done wrestling to consider it.

He said: “Maybe, I don’t know. I would have to get every bit of wrestling that I want out of me gone as a competitor, just because then you have to be able to shut that off and be a coach. You can’t sit there and tell somebody how to wrestle the way I would wrestle, ‘cause you have to be your own individual self, you have to be your own character and you have to find yourself and then that would have to have me be able to shut off my competitive edge, my creativity of what I would want to do and have to just project it towards you and see what you would want to do and help you the best I can in my abilities if that makes sense. Even when I do seminars and stuff on the indies, I have fun with that but it’s also very hard for me because I have a certain way like that I like things. I love basic fundamentals If that to me is the foundation of anything in pro wrestling anything in life. Whatever career you are and any foundation that you have the fundamentals That’s where the building block that you start with and that’s how you have to go. Same with you with interviewing, I’m sure you have your certain questions. You have your setups. You have your microphone set like you have your way of doing things same thing in wrestling I like to properly just safely feed and know how to get from place to place organically.”

He also spoke about how he enjoys working with Mike Santana. He added: “Yes, and he has different fundamentals and he’s another one that I love to like work with just because it’s fun behind the scenes with Mike. I have my ways of how I learned TV wrestling with WWE ad we’ve had a few matches in the Indies where like, ‘Why did you come this way?’ ‘Well, I was working the house.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t have to move.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, I’m working the entire perimeter so I can work the crowd, work the hard cam.’ I’m never gonna shut that off of myself and that’s where the creative, like as competitors and even just as coworkers, like that’s the fun part of wrestling where we learn from each other. I can get into his mind and he can get in my mind and we both take away from each other and that’s how we learn to make each other better.“