Impact News: Latest on Steve Maclin’s Injury Status, Classic Videos, 2012 Episodes Added to Impact! Plus

– Steve Maclin suffered an injury at the Down Under tour in Australia over the weekend, and a new report has a minor update on him. PWInsider reports that Maclin is set to be evaluated following the injury and until they get an official diagnosis, his injury status is “TBD.”

– The site also notes that episodes of Impact Wrestling from May 2012 have been added to Impact! Plus.

– Impact released the following videos of classic content, as well as Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander from last year’s Slammiversary: