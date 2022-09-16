Steve Maclin On Possibly Teaming With Westin Blake in Impact, Hopes to Face Josh Alexander

Steve Maclin is on a roll in Impact Wrestling, and he recently discussed possibly teaming with his Forgotten Sons partner Westin Blake in the company. Maclin, who is competing in Barbed Wire Massacre at Impact Victory Road, appeared on The Angle Podcast and you can check out some highlights below:

On potentially reuniting with Blake in Impact: “Oh yeah. I’d love to be standing in that corner with him holding that tag rope, which nobody does. But yeah, it’s one of those things that if it happens it happens. We both had that discussion when I got to Impact and for what I’m doing right now, and he supports me and I support him with whatever he does. But if it was to happen, it’s going to happen. You never know in wrestling. Everything hanges all the time, everything’s changing in every company right now.”

On his goal in Impact: “The Impact World Title that Josh Alexander currently holds. I hope there comes a time when Josh and I do face [off]. I hope he holds on to that title when the time comes being for me to challenge for it. If not, then I guess he’ll be there at some point in the road. But that Impact World Title is my goal. I don’t know why you would be in this business other than whatever company you’re in you’re in, you’re going for the title.”

On his hopes to face Alexander for the title: “Me and Josh, I think that’s the match that’s been building and people are secretly and quietly starting to speak about that they want to see. It’s the match I want because he is the world champion and I hope he holds onto that title.”

