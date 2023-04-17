wrestling / News

Steve Maclin Wins World Title at Impact Rebellion

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Rebellion Steve Maclin Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Steve Maclin is the new Impact World Champion, defeating KUSHIDA at Rebellion to claim the vacant title. Maclin and KUSHIDA faced off at Sunday’s show for the title, which was vacated when Josh Alexander was forced to give it up due to injury.

The win marks Maclin’s first run with the championship and his first title at all in Impact.

