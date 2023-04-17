wrestling / News
Steve Maclin Wins World Title at Impact Rebellion
Steve Maclin is the new Impact World Champion, defeating KUSHIDA at Rebellion to claim the vacant title. Maclin and KUSHIDA faced off at Sunday’s show for the title, which was vacated when Josh Alexander was forced to give it up due to injury.
The win marks Maclin’s first run with the championship and his first title at all in Impact.
.@SteveMaclin and #KUSHIDA are beating the hell out of each other on the floor! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/OlGYcPVQhV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
A Buckle Bomb followed up with a Sit Down Powerbomb from @SteveMaclin STILL couldn't put #KUSHIDA down! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/zpcboQb38P
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
.@SteveMaclin is DEMANDING @ScottDAmore hands him the IMPACT World Championship! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/xQQ3gBXHPR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2023
