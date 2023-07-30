wrestling / News
Steve McMichael Is Now A Finalist For Pro Football Hall of Fame
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair announced that Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael is a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He wrote: “Mongo Is A Finalist For The 2024 HOF!! LFG! WOOOOO!”
Flair has been trying to get his friend inducted. Mongo is a former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl champion. He’s already in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Mongo Is A Finalist For The 2024 HOF!! LFG! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/48UW5YdbrP
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 28, 2023
