Steve McMichael Is Now A Finalist For Pro Football Hall of Fame

July 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair announced that Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael is a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He wrote: “Mongo Is A Finalist For The 2024 HOF!! LFG! WOOOOO!

Flair has been trying to get his friend inducted. Mongo is a former Chicago Bear and Super Bowl champion. He’s already in the College Football Hall of Fame.

