Steve McMichael Hospitalized, Under Intensive Care

WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael has reportedly been hospitalized and is in the ICU. PWInsider reports that McMichael is currently hospitalized in in Chicago. McMichael’s wife Misty posted on Instagram that the former Horseman was admitted with sepsis and pneumonia.

McMichael announced last weekend that he was a finalst for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McMichael for a quick and full recovery.