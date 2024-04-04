Steve McMichael Hospitalized Again, Returning Home Tonight

WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael was hospitalized again today, according to his family. Jarrett Payton put out a statement on behalf of the WCW and NFL alumnus, noting that McMichael is undergoing testing following his hospital trip.

Payton wrote:

Steve McMichael Hospitalized

The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized yesterday. He is currently undergoing tests. We will update his fans and the media as more information is available. Thank you.”

He later added in an update:

“Update on Steve McMichael: He has a urinary tract infection (UTI) and will be returning home tonight. His family wanted me to convey their gratitude for all the prayers and support. #PrayersWork

#Bears”

McMichael was hospitalized in August of last year and again back in February when he had pneumonia, MRSA and a urinary tract infection.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McMichael for a quick and full recovery.

