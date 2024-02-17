wrestling / News
Latest Steve McMichael Update Following Hospitalization This Week
February 17, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was hospitalized earlier this week due to pneumonia and was also suffering from a urinary tract infection. His family have provided a new update, noting that he has MRSA and is getting a blood transfusion.
Update on Steve McMichael:
Steve is currently getting a blood transfusion and has MRSA. We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time. Steve, his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you.
-The McMichael Family#Bears
— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 17, 2024
