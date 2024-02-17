wrestling / News

Latest Steve McMichael Update Following Hospitalization This Week

February 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mongo McMichael Steve McMichael Image Credit: WCW

As previously reported, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was hospitalized earlier this week due to pneumonia and was also suffering from a urinary tract infection. His family have provided a new update, noting that he has MRSA and is getting a blood transfusion.

