Stevie Ray Recalls Harlem Heat Match With Randy Savage & Sting, Agreeing to Change Finish

Stevie Ray recently recalled how he and Booker T were able to turn a tricky situation involving Randy Savage into one where they earned his respect. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Grue Rume show and during the interview, he talked about how an agent’s instructions for a match between Harlem Heat and Sting & Randy Savage led to Savage getting irate, as well as how they were able to get him calmed down. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Harlem Heat’s match with Sting & Randy Savage: “That was a very serious situation because we were caught between a rock and a hard place. We didn’t know Randy Savage personally at the time, we only knew him as a wrestler.”

On being told that Booker T would be kicking out of Savage’s elbow drop: “I looked at my brother and my brother looked at me. We kinda looked at each other like, ‘did you just hear what I just heard?’… Randy is about to go nuts, he was livid, and I went ‘hey brother, calm down.’ We’ll just change it up, we won’t do it.”

On Savage’s reaction to their agreeing to change the finish: “Ever since that day, Macho Man [considered us] his boys.”