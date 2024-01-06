Stevie Ray On Jade Cargill’s Move to WWE, Says She’s a ‘Unicorn’

Stevie Ray understands why WWE jumped at the chance to bring in Jade Cargill, noting that she is a rare talent in terms of star power. Cargill signed with WWE late last year, and while she has yet to make her regular on-screen debut the WWE Hall of Famer told the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling that her “wow factor” is off the charts. You can see highlights of his comments below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Cargill being a ‘unicorn’: “There are some people that are unicorns. And for anybody out there that don’t understand what that means — you can see 50,000 horses, you can see 50,000 mules, you can see 50,000 cows, bulls, but how often do you see a unicorn? People will pay money just to see the unicorn. It doesn’t have to do anything. It just has to exist, because it’s a myth. How often do you get to see a unicorn? Only in your dreams, and that goes back to what you’re saying – the ‘wow’ factor.

On Cargill’s star potential: “We got a lot of women on this show. You got beautiful women on the [podcast] show also, but in the wrestling business or on television, period, these kind of people don’t exist … When I saw that [Cargill signed to WWE], I was like, ‘Okay, they’re probably put her down there to school, the training facility, and train her the way they want her to work. We’re going to make some money off of this.'”