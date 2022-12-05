Stevie Ray Talks About What Went Wrong With The NWO

Speaking recently in an interview with The Grue Room Show, Stevie Ray discussed his history with the NWO and shared his thoughts on the stable’s rise and fall (via Wrestling Inc). He also addressed what he saw as the group’s eventual dilution over time. You can read a few highlights from Ray and watch the complete interview below.

On the NWO’s initial “hostile takeover” of WCW: “I think that’s what made it so good, but you had people behind the scenes who didn’t purvey it like it should’ve been. Because you had so many people running their own gimmicks within the gimmicks.”

On the factors that eventually lost the group’s popularity: ” “One thing about it, they didn’t keep it as serious as they should’ve kept it. We shouldn’t have had pussies [in the group]. People like Marcus Bagwell, who’s scared of him? That’s when you start to water down things.”