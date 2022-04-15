wrestling / News
Sting Files For New Trademark For Scorpion Logo
PWInsider reports that on April 11, Sting filed for several new trademarks for the Scorpion logo that appears on his tights and merchandise. He stated the image was first used in December 2000. The filings are for:
Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.
Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures.
Energy drinks; Energy drinks containing caffeine; Energy drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, or nutrients; Non-alcoholic drinks, namely, energy shots
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction to Steve Austin’s Stunner to Vince McMahon at WM 38
- Sami Zayn On Trying To Create A Unique Character In WWE, How Much Creative Input He Has In It
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner
- Road Dogg on Why He and Billy Gunn Weren’t Friends When They Were a Tag Team