Sting Gets Revenge On Brian Cage On AEW Dynamite (Clip)

Sting turned the tables on Brian Cage after being powerbombed on last week’s AEW Dynamite, taking him out with a couple of his signature moves this week. The Icon got some payback on Cage during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, coming out after Team Taz beat the Varsity Blonds and revealing Taz’s son Hook in the bodybag that the heel stable put Darby Allin in earlier.

Allin then came out of the rafters in a zipline and attacked with his skateboard in hand, taking Ricky Starks out. Sting then hit Cage with a Stinger Splash and Scorpion Deathdrop. You can check out a clip of the segment below.

Allin and Sting will face Cage and Starks in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution on March 7th.