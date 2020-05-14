wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Sting to AEW?, NXT vs. AEW (5.13.20) & NWA Super Powerrr Reviews

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 115. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook break down the news of the week (Sting, Del Rio, More) and then review NXT vs. AEW (5.13.20) & NWA Super Powerrr! The show is approximately 113-minutes long.

* Intro
* News Roundup: 3:51
* NWA Superpower (5.12.20) Review: 41:40
* AEW (5.13.20) Review: 56:55
* NXT (5.13.20) Review: 1:21:25
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:45:10

AEW, NWA, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

