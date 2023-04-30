Stokely Hathaway Says No One Else In the Firm Knew MJF Would Return At All Out

MJF made his return at AEW All Out 2021 with The Firm as backup, and Stokely Hathaway says he was the only member of the group in the know. Hathaway was the guest on last week’s Talk is Jericho and discussed the now-AEW World Champion’s return at the PPV, where he won the Casino Ladder Match under a mask with The Firm’s help and then revealed his identity at the end of the show. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On no one else in the group being in the know: “I felt bad, I wouldn’t say lying, but I knew for a certain period of time that Max was coming back. I knew that he was coming back, but it’s not up to me to tell other people. Plus, I was sworn to secrecy, and I wanted this act to play out. As you know, you tell one person, they tell this person, and everyone knows. No one else in the group knew until a few minutes after we did the ladder deal.”

On what he told people if they asked him what he knew: “I would just say, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Little old me? I have no clue.’ Afterward, we went into this tour bus and Max was hidden in this tour bus, and that’s when everyone else found out what the plan was.”