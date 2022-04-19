Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance

Stone Cold Steve Austin isn’t feeling any wear and tear from his WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens. Appearing on the Brewbound podcast, Stone Cold said he’s as fresh as he could’ve hoped for (via Fightful).

On how he feels after WrestleMania 38: “I’m 100%, I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day, but I’m back home in Nevada,” Stone Cold said. “Sunday, I was 100% and of course, went back into on Sunday to deliver a little bit of extra physicality as part of the show. It was an exciting time for me to go back to a business that I really really love. I never thought I’d be back in the ring, but there we were, headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was an honor to be out there. Really excited to be able to…just like the last few times I’ve been able to drink Broken Skull IPA out in the ring, a couple years ago we got a lot of exposure for that. A real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a lager, which is what everybody was wanting, it was really satisfying because I drank everybody’s beer in the past, I’ve been drinking beer my whole life and we’ve given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beer. To go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying.”

On possibly returning for WrestleMania 39: “For me to participate at WrestleMania 38, if you had told me, ‘you’re going to be part of WrestleMania 38,’ not only that, ‘you’re going to main event night one,’ I would have said that you’re full of shit and you’re crazy,” Stone Cold said. “There I was, in Dallas, Texas, headlining the event on day one. Never say never, but I would imagine, within the scope of that show, it’s going to be a big show in a big time city. It will be a two-night event again. I’m sure I’m done wrestling, per se, but as part of WWE, I can’t imagine that I won’t be there in some capacity. I’m not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38, that’s a Vince (McMahon) thing, and I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call, I’ll be there.”