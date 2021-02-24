wrestling / News
Straight Up Steve Austin Rating Slips In Later Timeslot
February 23, 2021 | Posted by
The rating for Straight Up Steve Austin took a hit in its later timeslot this week. Monday night’s episode, which aired at 11:30 instead of right after Raw as it usually does, did a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 360,000 viewers. That’s down 13% and 32% from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and 526,000 viewers.
The show ranked at #45 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Raw led the way on cable for the night.
