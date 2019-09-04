Straight Up Steve Austin Ratings Jump With Becky Lynch Episode

– Becky Lynch helped boost the Labor Day episode of Straight Up Steve Austin to the highest ratings since the premiere. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.44 demo rating and 1.097 million viewers, up 13% and 11% from last week’s 0.39 demo rating and 987,000 viewers. The episode was the second-best of the four episodes to date, bested only by the season premiere’s 0.48 rating and 1.211 million viewers.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #14 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.