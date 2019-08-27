Straight Up Steve Austin Ticks Down in Ratings For Episode Three

– The third week of Straight Up Steve Austin saw the show slip a bit more in the ratings and viewership. Last night’s episode, which featured Austin speaking with Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, brought in a 0.39 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 987,000 viewers. That’s down 5% and 8% from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.078 million viewers. This marks the lowest point yet for the show, though it’s still performing at the level of Miz & Mrs. (0.38 last week, 997,000 viewers) while airing in a timeslot an hour later than the reality show does on Tuesdays.

Straight Up Steve Austin ranked #7 in the ratings for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the MTV VMAs winning the night (0.91 rating/1.926 million viewers).