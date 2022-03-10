Streaming Numbers Revealed For AEW Revolution, Cable PPV Numbers Not In

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Dave Meltzer that Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV had 110,000 streaming buys on FITE and Bleacher Report.

The traditional cable PPV numbers were not provided, but it was said that the buyrate could end up between 146,000 and 170,000. This would put it ahead of last year’s Revolution, which drew 135,000 buys for a show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega. It’s already ahead of Revolution 2020, which featured Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho.

The highest drawing AEW PPV so far is All Out 2021, which had 205,000 buys. The most recent PPV, Full Gear 2021, had 145,000 buys.