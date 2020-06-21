wrestling / News

WWE News: Stu Bennett and Drew McIntyre Jokingly Feud on Twitter, Lana Makeup Tutorial

June 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wade Barrett Stu Bennett

– Stu Bennett had a tongue-in-cheek “feud” on Twitter, playing off Bennett’s new movie and McIntyre’s WWE Title reign. Bennet posted to Twitter “changing his mind” after telling our own Jeffrey Harris that he was happy for McIntyre’s title reign, which led to the two bantering:

– Lana has posted a new video to her YouTube channel showing fans how to do a pink eyeshadow look:

