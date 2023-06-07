wrestling / News
Studios Partnering to Develop Blue Demon Jr. Lucha Libre Universe For Film, TV, Animation
A film, TV and animation package of content is being developed to create a Blue Demon Jr. Lucha Libre Universe, according to a new report. According to Variety, Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio and Moxie 88 are partnering to create a host of content centered around the lucha icon.
The first project is a feature film titled The Demon that will begin shooting early next year. The film is co-written by Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar, with Carrillo Levy directing.
In addition, the studios are working on developing and producing a TV show that will be targeted toward younger audiences as well as scripted and non-scripted series, music, gaming, spirits, merchandise and an series of publishing projects.
Carrillo Levy and Villamar, who acquired the life rights to Blue Demon Jr. in 2018, said in a statement:
“Growing up in Mexico, the Blue Demon mask epitomized heroism and hope, deeply shaping our belief in the transformative power of storytelling and true superheroes. It’s an honor to shed new light on this inspiring icon, unraveling the untold story of the mask and its profound significance, and to be able to do it in partnership with [Exile Content founder] Isaac Lee and the entire Exile and Candle Media team.”