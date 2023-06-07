Studios Partnering to Develop Blue Demon Jr. Lucha Libre Universe For Film, TV, Animation

A film, TV and animation package of content is being developed to create a Blue Demon Jr. Lucha Libre Universe, according to a new report. According to Variety, Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio and Moxie 88 are partnering to create a host of content centered around the lucha icon.

The first project is a feature film titled The Demon that will begin shooting early next year. The film is co-written by Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar, with Carrillo Levy directing.

In addition, the studios are working on developing and producing a TV show that will be targeted toward younger audiences as well as scripted and non-scripted series, music, gaming, spirits, merchandise and an series of publishing projects.

Carrillo Levy and Villamar, who acquired the life rights to Blue Demon Jr. in 2018, said in a statement: