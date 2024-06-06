Various News: Sukeban Covered By Mainstream Outlet, Golden Retrievers Do ‘WWE Moves’

– Sukeban got some coverage outside of the wrestling world, with a new feature from a mainstream outlet. The women’s wrestling promotion was was mentioned by THR in a new article. The piece, written by Natalie Jarvey, reads as follows:

Japanese “Delinquent Girls” Wrestle in DTLA

With Lakers season over, what could possibly draw crowds to downtown Los Angeles? The answer might just be women’s Japanese wrestling, at least judging by the 2,000 people who flocked to the Trinity Auditorium on May 30 to watch the L.A. debut of Sukeban, a new all-female league that launched last year in New York. Among the attendees: Diplo, Beef star Steven Yeun, Past Lives‘ Greta Lee and Vice Media co-founder Shane Smith. The wrestlers wore elaborate costumes and had their own anime avatars, while matches were a blend of acrobatics and arch theatrics. In one bout, blue-haired Lady Antoinette used a metal trash can to beat down her opponent, Atomic Banshee, who wore white face paint and black fishnet tights. “The audience has been welcoming,” notes retired wrestler Bull Nakano, now commissioner of Sukeban (which means “delinquent girls” in Japanese). “But I can’t tell how big this is going to be.”

