Sukeban Reportedly Heading to Germany on March 6

– PWInsider reports that Sukeban will make its debut in Germany with an event scheduled for March 6 in Berlin. A press release from Sukeban is said to be forthcoming.

The upcoming show will be held at Kühlhaus Berlin at 9:00 pm local time, with doors set to open at 8:00 pm. Sukeban also plans to hold an after-party later. Wrestlers reportedly set to appear include Crush Yuu, Atomic Banshee, Venomous Veny, Ichigo Sayaka, and more.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that the event will feature a major corporate partner, which will also be revealed soon.