Summerslam 2020 Betting Lines Revealed

– BetOnline has released the betting lines for this weekend’s Summerslam 2020 pay-per-view event. Currently, the betting lines are favoring Bray Wyatt to beat Braun Strowman at -170. Meanwhile, Universal champion Braun Strowman is the underdog to retain at +130. For Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton’s world title match, Orton is at -140 while McIntyre’s odds are listed as even.

The show takes place on Sunday and airs on WWE Network. It will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the available betting lines for the Summerslam event:

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)

Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton -140 (5/7)

Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -140 (5/7)

Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)

Bayley (c) vs Asuka

Asuka -120 (5/6)

Bayley -120 (5/6)

Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)

Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)

The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza

Andrade & Angel Garza -160

The Street Profits +125

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)

MVP +150 (3/2)

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)

Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)