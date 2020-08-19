wrestling / News
Summerslam 2020 Betting Lines Revealed
– BetOnline has released the betting lines for this weekend’s Summerslam 2020 pay-per-view event. Currently, the betting lines are favoring Bray Wyatt to beat Braun Strowman at -170. Meanwhile, Universal champion Braun Strowman is the underdog to retain at +130. For Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton’s world title match, Orton is at -140 while McIntyre’s odds are listed as even.
The show takes place on Sunday and airs on WWE Network. It will be held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the available betting lines for the Summerslam event:
Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt -170 (10/17)
Braun Strowman +130 (13/10)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton
Randy Orton -140 (5/7)
Drew McIntyre EVEN (1/1)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -140 (5/7)
Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)
Bayley (c) vs Asuka
Asuka -120 (5/6)
Bayley -120 (5/6)
Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins -140 (5/7)
Dominik Mysterio EVEN (1/1)
The Street Profits (c) vs Adrade & Angel Garza
Andrade & Angel Garza -160
The Street Profits +125
Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP
Apollo Crews -200 (1/2)
MVP +150 (3/2)
Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose -400 (1/4)
Sonya Deville +250 (5/2)
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray, Velvet Sky Criticize Shawn Michaels’ Selling of Randy Orton’s Punt Kick
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman
- Arn Anderson Explains Why Enzo Amore & Big Cass Ultimately ‘Self-Destructed’ in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Ultimate Warrior’s Infamous WCW Nitro Debut Promo in 1998, Reveals What He Said to Warrior, Hogan & Warrior Backstage Reactions