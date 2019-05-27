wrestling / News
AEW News: Super Smash Bros. Likely To Get Name Change, Awesome Kong Reveals New Theme Song
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Super Smash Bros, who made their debut at AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Jack Evans, Angelico and the Best Friends, will likely get a name change soon. As you might expect, Nintendo owns the the Super Smash Bros. name and AEW doesn’t want to risk a legal battle over copyright.
– Awesome Kong revealed her AEW theme song on Twitter.
New AEW Kong Theme music
YouTube https://t.co/RMe8xWJADj and will be available digitally at 10PM EST!
— Awesome Kong (@MeanQueenK) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says Scripted Promos Are Ridiculous: ‘It’s Embarrassing That’s What the Business Has Come To’
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Tony Khan Discusses AEW Taking A Shot At Triple H at Double or Nothing, PAC’s Status, Giving Wrestling Fans A Better Quality of Life, More