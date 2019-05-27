wrestling / News

AEW News: Super Smash Bros. Likely To Get Name Change, Awesome Kong Reveals New Theme Song

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Super Smash Bros AEW Double or Nothing

PWInsider reports that Super Smash Bros, who made their debut at AEW Double or Nothing by attacking Jack Evans, Angelico and the Best Friends, will likely get a name change soon. As you might expect, Nintendo owns the the Super Smash Bros. name and AEW doesn’t want to risk a legal battle over copyright.

– Awesome Kong revealed her AEW theme song on Twitter.

