Superstar Billy Graham & Wife Diagnosed With COVID-19

Superstar Billy Graham’s ongoing health issues have taken a downturn, as he and his wife have contracted COVID-19. The official Facebook page for the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the news on Sunday night, posting the following:

The latest update from Wayne’s wife Valerie is rather dire. In addition to Wayne’s on-going medical issues, resulting in them spending 200 dollars a day out of pocket for his care at a rehab hospital, they both now also have covid!

Valerie has used up all her sick and personal time at her job, and is no longer getting a paycheck while she is out with covid. In addition, she cannot visit Wayne due to having covid, and is having difficulty getting any updates on his condition. They are facing serious issues.

Please pray for them both. It is much appreciated.

If anyone can donate any amount, it would be tremendously appreciated at this critical time.

Thank you, and God Bless