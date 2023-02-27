wrestling / News
Superstar Billy Graham & Wife Diagnosed With COVID-19
Superstar Billy Graham’s ongoing health issues have taken a downturn, as he and his wife have contracted COVID-19. The official Facebook page for the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the news on Sunday night, posting the following:
The latest update from Wayne’s wife Valerie is rather dire. In addition to Wayne’s on-going medical issues, resulting in them spending 200 dollars a day out of pocket for his care at a rehab hospital, they both now also have covid!
Valerie has used up all her sick and personal time at her job, and is no longer getting a paycheck while she is out with covid. In addition, she cannot visit Wayne due to having covid, and is having difficulty getting any updates on his condition. They are facing serious issues.
Please pray for them both. It is much appreciated.
If anyone can donate any amount, it would be tremendously appreciated at this critical time.
Thank you, and God Bless
You can donate to Graham’s GoFundMe here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Graham and his family.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Weighs In On Mercedes Mone & KAIRI’s NJPW Battle In The Valley Match, Mone Living Her Dream
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals What WWE’s Plans Were For Him
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week