wrestling / News
Sw3rve the Realest Says He’d Be Interested in Going to AEW
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Wrestler Shane Strickland, who is now going by the ring name S3rve the Realest, recently spoke to Casual Conversations (via Fightful), and he was asked about potentially showing up in AEW. According to Sw3rve, he’s not opposed to the idea.
Sw3rve said on AEW, “I’m definitely interested.” He added, “I’m not opposed to go anywhere. It has to be a discussion made. Things have to be done. We just saw Cody Rhodes leave, that’s insane. You can expect me to go anywhere.”
Sw3rve the Realest previously wrestled in WWE and NXT as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. He and the rest of Hit Row were released from WWE last November. He’s currently scheduled to face Davey Richards later this month at TERMINUS II.
