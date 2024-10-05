wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland & AEW Stars Appear in New DC Comics Collaboration
– The stars of AEW are being featured in the DC Comics Universe. A new collaboration between DC Comics and AEW features Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy being drawn in comic book form. Swerve also has his own feature in Batman #153.
Swerve wrote on social media earlier today, “Shout out to @DCOfficial and @wbd for adding Swerve into the DC Universe!” You can view his comments and artwork on the DC/AEW collaboration below:
Just saw my first of the AEW DC Comics collabs and I gotta say sometimes it feels like this stuff was made just for me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TGlYqPRPMS
— Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) October 2, 2024
Shout out to @DCOfficial and @wbd for adding Swerve into the DC Universe! pic.twitter.com/2SLKOdcPry
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 5, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says He Pitched Turning Heel Against Ultimate Warrior At WrestleMania VI
- David Shoemaker Recalls Discovering Apparent Origin Of Triple H’s Water Spit While Making Mr. McMahon
- Note on Why GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn Isn’t A Part of WWE Bad Blood
- AEW News: Adam Cole & More Reportedly Backstage At Dynamite, Note On Bryan Danielson’s Theme Song