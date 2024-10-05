wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland & AEW Stars Appear in New DC Comics Collaboration

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Swerve Strickland AEW Dynamite 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

– The stars of AEW are being featured in the DC Comics Universe. A new collaboration between DC Comics and AEW features Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy being drawn in comic book form. Swerve also has his own feature in Batman #153.

Swerve wrote on social media earlier today, “Shout out to @DCOfficial and @wbd for adding Swerve into the DC Universe!” You can view his comments and artwork on the DC/AEW collaboration below:

