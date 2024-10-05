– The stars of AEW are being featured in the DC Comics Universe. A new collaboration between DC Comics and AEW features Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy being drawn in comic book form. Swerve also has his own feature in Batman #153.

Swerve wrote on social media earlier today, “Shout out to @DCOfficial and @wbd for adding Swerve into the DC Universe!” You can view his comments and artwork on the DC/AEW collaboration below:

Just saw my first of the AEW DC Comics collabs and I gotta say sometimes it feels like this stuff was made just for me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TGlYqPRPMS — Caped-Joel Daly (@CapedJoel) October 2, 2024