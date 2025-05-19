wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Appears In Studio With Samantha Irvin On Instagram Live Video

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-14-25 Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

Swerve Strickland was in the studio with Samantha Irvin during a recent Instagram livestream. As you can see below, Strickland and Irvin were on a livestream in the studio, listing to a track that Irvin was singing on.

Both performers are musicians in addition to their work in the wrestling space. No word on if they’re working on a track together or not.

