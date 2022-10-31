UPDATED: Swerve Strickland Calls Out Bow Wow To Face Him in AEW, Rapper Responds

UPDATE: Bow Wow is down to meet Swerve Strickland in the ring, responding to Strickland’s challenge to face in AEW. The rapper took to Twitter after Strickland called him out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) and, as you can see below, posted, “Where do I sign? Strickland then tagged Tony Khan:

ORIGINAL: Swerve Strickland wants to see how Bow Wow’s wrestling training is going, calling for the rapper to face him in an AEW ring. Strickland appeared on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City and said that he wants to see Bow Wow step into the ring with him.

“You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff on social media for like the last year, but I have yet to see any video footage or training, I want Bow Wow. Yeah, I want to see Shad Moss get in the ring… since he’s been talking about that so much on social media.”

He continued, “I’m calling you out. I know you got connections with training with Rikishi. That’s cool, get your training in. I want you in AEW. You responded to me on Twitter too, I need you to back up those words, homie.”

Bow Wow revealed back in February that he was training with Rikishi, and traded shots on social media with T-Bar and Mace.