Swerve Strickland Says Kendrick Lamar & Drake Feud Has Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson Feel

Swerve Strickland recently compared the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lemar to Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in AEW. Lamar and Drake’s beef boiled over in the late spring, with the two releasing multiple diss tracks over a short period of time, and Strickland spoke in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri how the bad blood might play out in the ring.

“If I had to compare it in a wrestling sense, man, I think that would be like Kenny [Omega] and Will Ospreay type feel,” he began (per Fightful). “If you had to put those guys up of that generation. It’s crazy for me, but I feel like the difference is just the difference of philosophies and what success is. That’s how I saw what Kendrick and Drake was.”

He continued, “I feel like that’s the same way of like a Kenny, and maybe not as much Will, but maybe more of like a Kenny and Bryan Danielson. There are two different types of philosophies of what pro wrestling truly is of this generation.”

Omega and Danielson had a feud in the fall of 2021, which included a 30 minute time limit draw match at that year’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.