Swerve Strickland Overcomes The Patriarchy To Retain World Title At AEW Double Or Nothing
Swerve Strickland had to deal with the efforts of the Patriarchy at AEW Double Or Nothing, but he still managed to retain his World Title. Strickland defeated Christian Cage on Sunday’s PPV to defend his championship. The match saw Strickland have to fend off Cage’s stable in a few instances until they were ejected from the ring — and after that, when Nick Wayne snuck back for another attack but was chased off by Prince Nana. Strickland finally hit a House Call, a Swerve Stomp and then another House Call for the win.
Strickland has been World Champion for 36 days, having won it from Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty. You can see highlights from the match below.
