Swerve Strickland Recalls His Time In Lucha Underground, Learning To ‘Get Creative’ There

Swerve Strickland recently looked back on his time in Lucha Underground as Killshot and how he had to learn how to be “outside the box” with his character. Strickland recently appeared on The Rich Eisen show and talked about creating his character for the promotion and the strength of the roster. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On playing Killshot on Lucha Underground: “It was the first time challenging to get on television. I realized my athleticism isn’t what is going to win people over … I had to really get creative and really jump outside the box.”

On being part of the promotion: “The roster was just stacked with some of the best luchadors. Even if I was running with them, I wouldn’t be as good as those guys … So, I had to figure out, ‘Okay, what if I go the other way? What if I got like brutal? What if I got more mean?’ I flipped it and went to my military, combative style of wrestling.”