Swerve Strickland Pays Tribute To Bryan Danielson Following AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson’s in-ring career is over on a full-time basis after AEW WrestleDream, and Swerve Strickland has now paid tribute to his rival. As noted, Jon Moxley defeated Danielson at WrestleDream to win the AEW World Championship and end Danielson’s run as a full-time competitor. A number of stars have posted to social media to honor Danielson, and Strickland posted to his Twitter account on Monday to do the same.

Strickland kept things simple, sharing a pic of himself and Danielson from All In and writing:

“Oh yeah…… #ThankYouBryan”

Danielson defeated Strickland at All In to win the World Championship.