– Fightful Select has more details on the Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship match that took place earlier this year at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024. As previously noted, Ospreay reportedly proposed the idea to put over Strickland in the title bout at the event to put over Strickland’s title reign and reinforce that Strickland wasn’t being positioned as a placeholder champion to him, along with emphasizing the importance of the AEW World Title.

According to the new update, another matchup was reportedly considered for the pay-per-view event. NJPW sources indicated that Yota Tsuji was also considered as a matchup for Swerve at the event for the AEW World Title. The matchup was said to have been in the works before Ospreay matchup was ultimately settled on. It’s unknown if that plan ever made it to Tsuji, who did end up working the show during the Zero Hour pre-show.

At the event, Yota Tsuji was part of the Los Ingobernables de Japon team that faced The Lucha Brothers and Mistico. The Lucha Brothers and Mistico won the match via submission. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland retained his title over Will Ospreay during the main card.