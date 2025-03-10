Swerve Strickland Wins War With Ricochet, Earns World Title Shot At AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland is moving on to challenge for the AEW World Championship after winning a hard-fought battle against Ricochet at AEW Revolution. Strickland defeated his rival at Sunday’s PPV, a match that went back and forth and only saw Strickland get the win after two House Calls and a Big Pressure. You can see highlights from the match below.

Strickland is now the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, which will be contested between Cope and Jon Moxley later tonight. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898900188967649298

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898903994916864004