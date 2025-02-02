Swoggle Praises Fit Finlay For His Impact On WWE’s Women’s Division

Fit Finlay has often been praised for his work with WWE women’s division, something Swoggle emphasized in a recent interview. The WWE alum praised his colleague’s work with the division during his recent appearance on Recap Rewind Relive. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Finlay’s impact on the division: “I don’t think there would be a women’s division to this day. It would’ve still been bra and panties, and then obviously with the change of times that would’ve went out with the times. I don’t think there would be the representation women have today without Finlay.”

On Finlay’s work with the division in the 2000s: “He would go before house shows two or three hours before every house show, not just the first one in the loop. Every day, every weekend, Fit would be in there. He doesn’t want credit. He literally doesn’t want credit, he said it in a couple of interviews that he’s done where he goes, ‘That’s not me, that’s them. That’s their talent.’ Sure, but you have to have someone to mold them. Clay doesn’t become a bowl without someone molding it.”