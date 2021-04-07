wrestling
Swoggle Set for Boxing Mach at Rough N Rowdy 14
April 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Rough N Rowdy has announced that former WWE Superstar Swoggle, aka Dylan Postl, will be taking on Dynamite in a boxing match for the Baddest Mother F’n Midget Title for Rough N Rowdy 14. The event is scheduled for April 23. You can see the announcement below.
#RnR14 MATCHUP THREAD:
4'4'' SWOGGLE @DylanPostl
vs
4'5'' DYNAMITE (strongest in the world)
for the #BMFM title.. Watch on https://t.co/yKVi9eVi5H 🥊 4/23 pic.twitter.com/9N5pohPvny
— Rough N’ Rowdy 14 (@roughnrowdy) April 7, 2021
6 Wrestlemanias have led me to this very moment in my life against this guy no one has ever heard of. @barstoolsports @roughnrowdy it’s time to sell some PPV’s!!!https://t.co/kYOhVVSxZ8 !!! https://t.co/ogzTLXDhUF
— Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) April 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On If NXT Moving To Tuesdays Changes Anything For AEW
- Paige On Turning Her Life Around After Dealing With Drug Issues, Importance Of Having Good Support System
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Atmosphere For WrestleMania 18 Match With The Rock, Wanting To Work With Steve Austin In WWE
- Ric Flair Recalls Getting Paid Less Than Kevin Green For Slamboree 1997, Scott Hall Ribbing Greene