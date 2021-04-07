Swoggle Set for Boxing Mach at Rough N Rowdy 14

– Rough N Rowdy has announced that former WWE Superstar Swoggle, aka Dylan Postl, will be taking on Dynamite in a boxing match for the Baddest Mother F’n Midget Title for Rough N Rowdy 14. The event is scheduled for April 23. You can see the announcement below.

6 Wrestlemanias have led me to this very moment in my life against this guy no one has ever heard of. @barstoolsports @roughnrowdy it’s time to sell some PPV’s!!!https://t.co/kYOhVVSxZ8 !!! https://t.co/ogzTLXDhUF — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) April 7, 2021