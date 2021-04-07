wrestling

Swoggle Set for Boxing Mach at Rough N Rowdy 14

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Swoggle

– Rough N Rowdy has announced that former WWE Superstar Swoggle, aka Dylan Postl, will be taking on Dynamite in a boxing match for the Baddest Mother F’n Midget Title for Rough N Rowdy 14. The event is scheduled for April 23. You can see the announcement below.

