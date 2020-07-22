wrestling / News

WWE News: SYFY Acquires John Cena & Kat Dennings’ Dallas and Robo, Dana Brooke Hosting Online Workout

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– SYFY has picked up the adult animated series Dallas and Robo starring John Cena and Kat Dennings. TV Line reports that the series, which ran for eight episodes on YouTube Red, will debut on August 8th as part of SYFY’s TZGZ animated late-night block.

The series features the voices of Cena and Dennings, who also produce. It was first announced back in 2018 and is described as follows:

Dallas and Robo follows a space trucker named Dallas (Dennings) and a cowboy hat-wearing robot named Robo (Cena) as they journey through the universe looking for work.The two are interplanetary big rig drivers navigating the dangers of cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos all looking to make a little cash.

– Dana Brooke noted that she’s hosting an online workout today:

