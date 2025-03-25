Synopsis For Von Erichs Episode of Investigation Discovery Series

The synopsis for Investigation Discovery’s planned episode of their Hollywood Demons series focusing on the Von Erichs has been revealed. As reported on Friday, ID is set to premiere the episode about the legendary WCCW family on April 19th. The network released a synopsis for the episode, titled “The Real Iron Claw,” that you can see below:

“The Von Erichs: a wrestling dynasty with six brothers, five of whom met untimely deaths at a very young age was immortalized in 2023’s The Iron Claw–but it’s not the whole story. Now, the last surviving Von Erich brother exposes the truth behind addiction and darkness of fame that transformed a family business into a living nightmare.”

PWInsider reports that in addition Kevin Von Erich, Chris Jericho was interviewed for the episode.