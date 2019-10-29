wrestling / News
WWE News: Table For 3 Clip, Video of John Cena at Playing With Fire Premiere
October 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new clip for Table For 3 featuring Teddy Long discussing his famous “tag team match” announcement. You can see the video below, in which Long says his trademark announcement was “all him” in terms of how he came up with the line and putting emphasis on the proper part:
– The company also posted video of John Cena on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film Playing With Fire, which opens on Friday:
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It
- Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship