wrestling / News

WWE News: Table For 3 Clip, Video of John Cena at Playing With Fire Premiere

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Table for 3

– WWE has released a new clip for Table For 3 featuring Teddy Long discussing his famous “tag team match” announcement. You can see the video below, in which Long says his trademark announcement was “all him” in terms of how he came up with the line and putting emphasis on the proper part:

– The company also posted video of John Cena on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film Playing With Fire, which opens on Friday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Playing with Fire, Table For 3, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading